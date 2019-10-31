Rugby World Cup final: Who makes your combined England XV from 2003 and 2019 teams?

Eddie Jones (left) is aiming to become only the second England coach, after Sir Clive Woodward, to win the World Cup

Rugby World Cup final: England v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 09:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England face South Africa in the World Cup final on Saturday, but how many of Eddie Jones' side would have made it into the first England XV to win the Webb Ellis Cup in 2003?

Would you choose George Ford over Jonny Wilkinson at 10? Or Jonny May ahead of flying winger Ben Cohen?

And how do you pick between Billy Vunipola and Lawrence Dallaglio in the pack?

Have a go at choosing your combined England team from 2003 and 2019 team below.

Pick your combined 2003/2019 team Who makes the cut from both finalists? First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Fourteenth 14 Fifteenth 15 Confirm selection

For more stories from 2003, Listen to The 2003 Reunion Pod on BBC Sounds or here.