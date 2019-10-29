Rugby World Cup final: England's Billy Vunipola welcomes Springbok challenge

Billy Vunipola
Billy Vunipola has been England's first choice number eight in Japan

England number eight Billy Vunipola has responded to South Africa's vow to "fight fire with fire" in the Rugby World Cup final with "bring it on".

Those comments were echoed by England assistant coach John Mitchell, who said the final features the "two most powerful teams in the world".

Vunipola said: "South Africa have very big people but then again we have a few big blokes on our team."

Saturday's final is at 0900 GMT in Yokohama.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Best of the 2019 World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you