England v South Africa: Sale Sharks send Tom Curry's twin Ben to Japan

Ben Curry (right) and twin brother Tom celebrate a try for Sale Sharks

Rugby World Cup final: England v South Africa Venue: Yokohama International Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England flanker Tom Curry will have a special visitor in the build-up to the World Cup final in Yokohama - twin brother and Sale Sharks team-mate Ben.

Eddie Jones' side face South Africa in a repeat of the 2007 final on Saturday, a day after Ben was set to play for Sale against Bristol.

But, following a social media campaign #GetBenToJapan, the club have given him a few days off to fly out in support.

Sale said it was a "once in a lifetime experience" for the 21-year-old.

Ben, also a flanker, has been capped for England at Under-20 level and was called up to the senior squad for the tour to Argentina in 2017, but did not make an appearance.

Sale fan Elliot F said in response to the campaign: "You should see if you can swap him in for Tom without anyone noticing."

Meanwhile, Alan Jones tweeted: "He's in my fantasy team... I'll lose points."

Jason Williams added: "Nice one Sale Sharks, doing the right thing. Ben Curry enjoy the final and good luck Tom Curry."

North West Tonight met the identical twin brothers in 2017 after they had first broken into the Premiership side.