WRU National League results

26 OCTOBER, 2019
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE - ROUND TWO
Risca P - P Brynmawr
Treorchy w/o - Bro Ffestiniog
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL - ROUND TWO
Crynant P - P Baglan
Llanharan 31 - 12 Cefneithin
Llanhilleth P - P Llangadog
Pontrhydyfen P - P Caerau Ely
Tylorstown P - P Mold
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD - ROUND ONE
Whitchurch 0 - 17 Ogmore Vale
DIVISION TWO EAST
Croesyceiliog P - P Abergavenny
Cwmbran P - P Caerleon
Hartridge 17 - 3 Pill Harriers
Oakdale P - P Blackwood
Talywain P - P Newport HSOB
Ynysddu P - P Caldicot
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon P - P Abercwmboi
Cilfynydd P - P Treharris
Gilfach Goch P - P Aberdare
Llanishen 20 - 29 Llantrisant
Llantwit Fardre P - P Cowbridge
Taffs Well 17 - 14 Caerphilly
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Bangor P - P Wrexham
Nant Conwy II P - P Welshpool
Newtown P - P Abergele
Shotton Steel P - P Colwyn Bay
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Aberavon Quins P - P Ystradgynlais
Bridgend Sports P - P Pyle
Maesteg Celtic P - P Builth Wells
Morriston P - P Resolven
Pencoed P - P Porthcawl
Seven Sisters P - P Heol y Cyw
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port P - P Tycroes
Carmarthen Athletic 9 - 17 Pontarddulais
Mumbles P - P Kidwelly
Nantgaredig 33 - 13 Milford Haven
Pontyberem 58 - 3 Loughor
Tenby United 15 - 14 Fishguard
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abercarn P - P Usk
Abertillery B G P - P Deri
Blaina P - P Abertysswg
Garndiffaith P - P Tredegar Ironsides
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Rhymney
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Canton 31 - 27 Pontyclun
Old Illtydians 23 - 24 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Penygraig P - P Fairwater
St Albans 27 - 25 Penarth
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Holyhead P - P Pwllheli II
Machynlleth P - P Mold II
Menai Bridge 16 - 15 Dinbych II
Rhosllanerchrugog 5 - 41 Ruthin II
Wrexham II P - P Llangefni II
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Bryncoch 18 - 12 Abercrave
Cwmllynfell P - P Tonmawr
Swansea Uplands 20 - 9 Cwmgors
Taibach P - P Nantymoel
Vardre P - P Aberavon Green Stars
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Aberaeron P - P Tregaron
Cardigan P - P Haverfordwest
Laugharne P - P Lampeter Town
Llangwm P - P Llanybydder
St Clears P - P Pembroke Dock Quins
St Davids P - P Neyland
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars P - P Nantyglo
Chepstow P - P New Tredegar
Fleur De Lys P - P Hafodyrynys
New Panteg P - P Whitehead
Newport Saracens P - P Aberbargoed
St Julians HSOB P - P Trinant
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Gwernyfed P - P Cefn Coed
Hirwaun P - P Llantwit Major
Llandaff P - P Ynysowen
Tonyrefail P - P Llandaff North
Wattstown P - P Old Penarthians
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen P - P Briton Ferry
Banwen P - P Cefn Cribwr
Maesteg P - P Bryncethin
Neath Athletic 31 - 17 Glais
Penlan P - P Glyncorrwg
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Amman United 77 - 0 Bynea
Llandybie P - P Furnace United
Penygroes 10 - 6 Trimsaran
Tumble P - P Llandeilo
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Bettws P - P Pontllanfraith
Hollybush P - P Crumlin
Malpas P - P Beaufort
Rogerstone P - P Brynithel
West Mon P - P Crickhowell
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Internationals P - P Brackla
Cardiff Saracens 15 - 10 Markham
Girling P - P Abersychan
Llandrindod Wells 26 - 7 Forgeside
Sully View 13 - 30 Trefil
Tredegar P - P Old Tyleryan
Tref y Clawdd P - P Cwmcarn United
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 11 - 25 South Gower
Cwmtwrch 3 - 8 Rhigos
Pontardawe P - P Fall Bay
Pontyates P - P Penybanc
Pontycymmer P - P Tonna