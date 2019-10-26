England can play better in Rugby World Cup final says Eddie Jones

George Ford kicked four penalties to cap a fine performance against the All Blacks

Rugby World Cup final Venue: Yokohama International Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Head coach Eddie Jones promised an even better England performance in the World Cup final after their dominant semi-final victory against New Zealand.

Jones' side demolished the three-time world champions 19-7 to reach their first final in 12 years.

When asked if it was one of the best England showings of all time, Jones replied: "Give us another week".

"We're not historians, we don't know. We know we can play better next week," he added.

New Zealand had not lost a World Cup game in 12 years, but England took control of the semi-final immediately thanks to a Manu Tuilagi try in the second minute.

New Zealand flanker Ardie Savea took advantage of a line-out error to score the All Blacks' only try, but four George Ford penalties kept England out of reach.

It is the first time England have beaten New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup match and means they will now face Wales or South Africa in the final next Saturday.

But Jones is not getting ahead of himself, insisting that England are not thinking about the implications of their stunning victory.

"All that stuff you guys are talking about is for you to talk about so enjoy it because you won't be getting anything from us," Jones told journalists.

"We're ready for a good week. That's the only thing we have to be ready for.

"We've got the right focus. I remember our first meeting together four years ago.

"We wanted to be the best team in the world. We're not the best team in the world. We've got the opportunity to play in the game to prove that."

'We didn't want to just stand there'

England were seemingly trying to get a psychological edge over New Zealand even before kick-off.

As the All Blacks lined up to do the Haka England faced them in the shape of a V, with replacement prop Joe Marler reprimanded for standing too far over the halfway line.

And captain Owen Farrell explained that this tactic was to avoid New Zealand feeling as if they were on the front foot from the outset.

"We wanted to not just stand there and let them come at us," he explained.

"We knew we had to be within a radius behind them. We wanted to keep a respectful distance but we didn't want to just stand in a flat line and let them come at us."

England faced a daunting task against New Zealand - the winners of the previous two World Cups who had won their last 18 matches in the tournament.

But Farrell claimed that when Savea crossed, it was the calmest his side had ever been after conceding a try and that there will be more of the same next week.

"The feeling is calm going into the game," he added. "Building up into it we feel in control of what we're doing.

"That comes from our preparation because you can't fake that when you're out there, especially in a big Test match."

'Wales v South Africa will go to extra time'

Wales will face the Springboks in the other semi-final on Sunday and a Welsh victory would set up the first home nations final in Rugby World Cup history.

England were beaten by Wales as they crashed out at the group stage of a home World Cup in 2015.

Whoever his side face in the final on 2 November, Jones jokingly predicted their opponents will have had to play extra time to get there.

"We're looking forward to Wales and South Africa playing through to a draw, then they have to play extra time and if it's still a draw they have to play even more extra time," he said.

"I'll definitely come and watch the game tomorrow."