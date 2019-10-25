Pro14: Ruan Pienaar captains Cheetahs on Irish Pro14 return

Pro14: Connacht v Cheetahs Venue: The Sportsground, Connacht Date: Saturday 26th October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport NI website

Ruan Pienaar captains the Cheetahs as he returns to face an Irish side in the Pro14 for the first time since leaving Ulster in 2017.

Unbeaten Cheetahs travel to a Connacht outfit who sit second in Conference B with two wins from three games.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made four changes to the starting team from the side that recorded a bonus-point win over Dragons two weeks ago.

The visitors have also made four changes for the game in Galway.

With Tiernan O'Halloran and Paddy McAllister out of action until December, Connacht have had to reshuffle slightly but Darragh Leader has returned from a leg injury to take his place on the bench.

Stephen Fitzgerald comes straight into the side at fullback for the injured O'Halloran. He is part of a new-look back three that sees Niyi Adeolokun and John Porch on the wings.

Loosehead Denis Buckley comes back into the side for his first start of the season, alongside hooker Tom McCartney and Finlay Bealham at tighthead.

The Cheetahs have won three games from their first three home games and travel to Europe for a three-game stint in the Pro 14.

Aranos Coetzee returns from World Cup action with Namibia and starts at tighthead prop while Jasper Wiese comes in at number eight, replacing Henco Venter who joined the Sharks.

Dries Swanepoel returns from injury, starting on centre next to Benhard Janse van Rensburg, and swopping jerseys.

Clayton Blommetjies will be starting as wing with William Small-Smith providing cover on the bench.

Wilmar Arnoldi and George Whitehead have been named on the bench and could make their Pro14 debuts.

Connacht: Fitzgerald, Adeolokun, Godwin, Robb, Porch, Fitzgerald, Marmion; Buckley, McCartney, Bealham, Thornbury, Roux, Masterson, Butler, Boyle.

Replacements: Heffernan, Burke, Robertson-McCoy, Dillane, Gallagher, Blade, Farrell, Leader.

Cheetahs: Smith, Blommetjies, Swanepoel, van Rensburg, Volmink, Schoeman, Pienaar; Nche, Dweba, Coetzee, Manjezi, Steenkamp, Olivier, Pokomela, Wiese.

Replacements: Wilmar Arnoldi, Boan Venter, Luan de Bruin, JP du Preez, Sias Koen, Tian Meyer, George Whitehead, William Small-Smith

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistants: Sean Gallagher (IRFU) and Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)