England v New Zealand: Eddie Jones says mental strength will decide semi-final

Rugby World Cup semi-final: England v New Zealand Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Saturday, 26 October Kick-off: 09:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England coach Eddie Jones says his side's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Saturday will come down to which side is stronger mentally.

England have lost 15 of their past 16 meetings with the All Blacks, but beat Australia 40-16 in the quarter-final.

"The team have worked a lot harder off the pitch to form a tighter unit which helps them get through situations on the field," Jones told BBC Sport.

"It'll definitely come down to the mind."

England brought in psychologist Corinne Reid to work with the team after they surrendered a 31-point lead to Scotland in the final match of this season's Six Nations.

Jones said after the 38-38 Calcutta Cup draw that England "have some hand grenades in the back of a jeep".

"They go off when there's a lot of pressure," added Jones at the time.

Reid, who is based at the University of Edinburgh, oversaw squad "honesty sessions", in which England players were encouraged to feed back on how their team-mates acted on and off the field.

Only a last-play try from George Ford spared England defeat after they let a 31-point lead slip against Scotland in March

And Jones, whose side also saw a 15-point lead slip in their latest defeat by New Zealand in November, believes his team have now unified in the wake of those results, the experience of going out at the pool stage of the last World Cup four years ago and Reid's work.

"I definitely know there is more togetherness," he added.

"Sport is one of those things that sometimes you can't teach; you have to learn from experience.

"I'm pleased for this group of players that had to endure 2015, which was a tough time for them. They have been exceptional in the way that they have attacked this World Cup.

"And Saturday is a great opportunity for us to attack the New Zealanders."