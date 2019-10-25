England v New Zealand: All Blacks hope to inspire next generation

Joe Moody scored one of his team's 11 tries against Namibia in the pool stage

Rugby World Cup semi-final: England v New Zealand
Date: Saturday, 26 October
Kick-off: 09:00 BST

The All Blacks hope to inspire the next generation to play rugby by putting on a "decent show" in Saturday's World Cup semi-final against England.

Participation rates are falling among New Zealand boys as they turn to video games and sports such as football.

"There is a lot less people playing rugby through school. There's probably too much PlayStation and soccer being played," said prop Joe Moody.

"If we can get more young people into it that would be a great thing."

A report commissioned earlier this year by New Zealand Rugby found that while the game was booming among girls, boys were increasingly turning to alternative sports.

Figures from School Sport NZ show the number of schoolboy rugby players declined from 25,841 in 2014 to 21,532 in 2018, a fall of 17%, which the report described as an "alarming" drop.

"If we can put out a decent show against England and through all of the games we play and make it attractive for the younger generation, that would be great," added Moody.

"The only way to do that is to show them how good it can be and how it can be played well."

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster admitted it was an "ongoing problem" to get children playing but stressed that rugby was not the only sport facing the issue.

Rugby officials in New Zealand are "working hard to sell the game, to educate people about the game", he said.

"It's something we're really conscious of as a sport. The initial responsibility of this team is to show it's a sport we're passionate about and we love."