Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets (Sat)

Eroni Sau joined Edinburgh from Perpignan this summer

Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets Date: Saturday, 26 October Time: 19:35 BST Venue: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh Coverage: Updates on BBC Sport online

Fiji winger Eroni Sau makes his Edinburgh debut as Richard Cockerill makes six changes to his side to face Scarlets in the Pro14.

Full-back Blair Kinghorn goes straight into the side on his return from the World Cup with Scotland.

Scarlets' Ioan Nicholas plays his first Pro14 game of the season at centre for Paul Asquith, who took a blow to the face in their 54-10 win over Zebre.

Tom James replaces fellow Wales wing Steff Evans, who is ruled out ill.

Steve Cummins is at lock for Lewis Rawlins, who has a shoulder injury, as the visitors look to extend their winning run to four games.

Samoa centre Kieron Fonotia becomes the first of the Scarlets' World Cup contingent to return to action and is named among the replacements.

Scotland flanker Magnus Bradbury and scrum-half Henry Pyrgos are named on Edinburgh's bench after their return from Japan as the capital side look to recover from their 40-14 defeat by Leinster following two opening wins.

Centre Matt Scott and lock Fraser McKenzie return from injury to start, while fly-half Simon Hickey and flanker Ally Miller also come into the side, as Sau makes his first appearance since signing from Perpignan this summer.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: "Scarlets are a good side, they've got good players and they've had as many missing as ourselves. They're unbeaten, they've got a new coach who has a very expansive way of playing.

"They're pretty much like ourselves: they're pretty functional, they look to get the ball wide, very hard off the line in defence - we've had a couple of games already where teams do that.

"We need to bounce back from a pretty average performance in parts at Leinster."

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Sau, Bennett, Scott, Van der Merwe, Hickey, Groom (capt), Schoeman, Willemse, Ceccarelli, McKenzie, Douglas, Miller, Crosbie, Haining.

Replacements: Fenton, Bhatti, McCallum, Thomson, Bradbury, Pyrgos, Van der Walt, Taylor.

Scarlets: McNicholl; Conbeer, Hughes (capt), Nicholas, James; D Jones, Hardy; R Evans, T Davies, Lee, Cummins, Kruger, Phillips, Macleod, Cassiem.

Replacements: M Jones, P Price, Kruger, Helps, D Davis, J Evans, O'Brien, Fonotia.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistants: Sam Grove-White (SRU); Eddie Hogan O'Connell (IRFU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)