Liam Williams: Wales full-back will miss World Cup semi-final with South Africa

Full-back Liam Williams has been a key performer for Wales in both defence and attack at the World Cup

2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sun, 27 Oct Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales full-back Liam Williams has been ruled out of Sunday's World Cup semi-final against South Africa after suffering an ankle injury.

Scarlets full-back Leigh Halfpenny is in line to replace fellow British and Irish Lion Williams in Yokohama.

Williams is also unlikely to recover for the following week, whether Wales reach the final or play in the third-place play-off.

Wales will announce their team at 03:30 BST on Friday.

Williams, 28, has enjoyed a stunning 2019 having won the European Champions Cup and English Premiership with Saracens and was hoping for an historic hat-trick.

He has won 62 caps for Wales and three for the Lions, and has been first choice in the 15 shirt in Japan apart from the much-changed side that played Uruguay.

Wales also have injury concerns over centre Jonathan Davies, who suffered a knee injury in the win against Fiji and missed the victories over Uruguay and France.

Wales' other first-choice centre Hadleigh Parkes has started all five World Cup matches, despite breaking a bone in his hand in the opening match against Georgia and picking up a shoulder problem against Uruguay.

Wales have already lost Cardiff Blues back-rower Josh Navidi after he damaged a hamstring in Sunday's 20-19 quarter-final win against France.

Navidi was replaced in Wales' 31-man squad this week by Blues wing Owen Lane, with coach Warren Gatland wanting more backline cover.

Your Wales XV to play South Africa Pick your players from the list below First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Fourteenth 14 Fifteenth 15 Confirm selection

Can't see this selector? Click on this link.

All pictures via Huw Evans images