England v New Zealand: George Ford recalled for Rugby World Cup semi-final

George Ford (right) is back in the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the last-eight win over the Wallabies

Rugby World Cup semi-final: England v New Zealand Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Saturday, 26 October Kick-off: 09:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England have recalled George Ford at fly-half for their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, with captain Owen Farrell shifting to inside centre.

Coach Eddie Jones dropped Ford to the bench for the quarter-final win over Australia.

But for England's biggest game in 12 years he has reunited the 10-12 combination that saw England past Tonga, USA and Argentina in the group stages.

Henry Slade makes way in the backs with Manu Tuilagi moving to outside centre in his place, while winger Jonny May has been declared fit after an injury scare against the Wallabies last weekend.

Jones said: "When you get to this stage of a World Cup it is all about focusing on the moment and getting yourself physically right.

"New Zealand are a great team - they have an impressive winning record since the last World Cup.

"Like any good team, you have to take time and space away from them and you have to find areas you can pressure them.

"We believe we have identified a number of areas where we can do that."

Billy Vunipola wins his 50th cap in the back row as Jones keeps faith with his young flankers in Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, but utility back Jack Nowell has lost his fitness battle after a hamstring injury and once again misses out on a place in the match-day 23.

Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes stay together in the second row, with George Kruis among the replacements with back row Mark Wilson - in for Lewis Ludlam - and centre Jonathan Joseph.

England: Daly; Watson, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Lawes, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Cole, Kruis, Wilson, Heinz, Slade, Joseph.