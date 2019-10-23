Wales v South Africa: Cheslin Kolbe injury worry for Springboks

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales prop Wyn Jones joked about land deal with Prince Charles - Owens

2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sun, 27 Oct Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Star wing Cheslin Kolbe is a South Africa injury worry as the prepare to face Wales in Sunday's World Cup semi-final.

The 25-year-old left the field late on in their quarter-final win against hosts Japan.

He sat out Tuesday training having also been ruled out of their game against Canada because of an ankle problem.

"We are trying to manage him and give him the best opportunity to recover." said Stick.

"Hopefully, he will be ready."

Kolbe has scored two tries at the tournament and Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards has likened him to 2003 England World Cup winner Jason Robinson.

Injury fears are also on Welsh minds, but skills coach Neil Jenkins expects centres Jonathan Davies and Hadleigh Parkes to make the semi-final.

Your Wales XV to play South Africa Pick your players from the list below First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Fourteenth 14 Fifteenth 15 Confirm selection

Can't see this selector? Click on this link.

All pictures via Huw Evans images