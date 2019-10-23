Sam Jeffries: Bristol Bears lock to take break from rugby after injury

Sam Jeffries runs with the ball
Sam Jeffries made his Bristol debut in January 2016

Bristol Bears lock Sam Jeffries is to take a break from professional rugby as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The 26-year-old has been out for more than a year and will take on a player liaison role with the club.

"I'm obviously really disappointed to not be able to play because I love pulling on the jersey," said Jeffries.

"The past 12 months have been frustrating and the long-term plan is still to play professional rugby."

Jeffries joined Bristol in 2016 - helping them win promotion to the Premiership two years later - and has made 51 appearances for the club in all.

Director of rugby Pat Lam said: "He is a long way off being ready to play Premiership rugby, but our culture is about togetherness, love and developing people on and off the field."

