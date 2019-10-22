Dave Rennie could stay at Glasgow Warriors for 'long time' - John Dalziel

Dave Rennie's contract expires at the end of the 2019/20 season

Head coach Dave Rennie could remain at Glasgow Warriors for a "long time" despite links with the Australia boss' job, says forwards coach John Dalziel.

Michael Cheika confirmed he will leave his head coach role at the end of the year with reports suggesting Rennie is a frontrunner to replace him.

However, the New Zealander is under contract at Warriors until the end of the 2019/20 season.

"There is a lot of speculation about a lot of coaches," said Dalziel.

"I just know that we and Dave are focused on the job he has done here at Glasgow Warriors and we know he's fully committed here till the end of the season - at least and possibly beyond.

"I know working with Dave that he's fully focussed on the job in hand and I've probably never seen him work harder than he has in the last couple of weeks."

Rennie replaced Gregor Townsend as Glasgow Warriors head coach in August 2016 and has since taken the club to a Pro14 final.

Before that, he was in charge of the New Zealand Under 20 side that won three consecutive world titles from 2008 to 2011.

"I think he has fully embraced this area and enjoys Glasgow and Scotland," said the Warriors forwards coach.

"His kids are at an age that they're all self-sufficient. So I think he could be here for a long time now.

"In terms of international coaching I think there is a lot of aspirations for a lot of coaches around.

"It's a credit to Dave and his coaching history that he's being linked with these jobs. But I think he'd be the only man who can comment on that."