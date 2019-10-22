Wales v South Africa: Cheslin Kolbe 'similar to Jason Robinson' - Edwards

Cheslin Kolbe has scored two tries at the 2019 World Cup for semi-finalists South Africa

2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sun, 3 Nov Kick-off: 09:00 GMT

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards says South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe reminds him of England's 2003 World Cup winner Jason Robinson.

Diminutive Kolbe has scored seven tries in 13 Tests and his elusive style prompted Edwards to compare him with his ex-rugby league team-mate Robinson.

Wales face South Africa in the World Cup semi-final on Sunday.

"If you want to watch a game of rugby, you want to go and watch Cheslin Kolbe," said Edwards.

"We'll have to keep an eye on him because he's one of the most dynamic players I've ever seen.

"I was lucky enough to play with Jason Robinson for many years. I was his captain at Wigan when he first came in the team there.

"Kolbe is a similar player to Jason, incredibly explosive, short and defies the fact that you have to be big to play the game of rugby.

"It's a game with all shapes and sizes. Let's hope that continues."

Jason Robinson goes past Wales' Jonathan Thomas at the 2003 World Cup quarter-final in Brisbane - England went on to win that tournament

Kolbe epitomises a South African size that is blessed with pace as well as their traditional power.

"They have got blowtorch speed on the edges," said Edwards.

"Out wide they've got incredible speed. If there was a 4x100 relay race with all the teams in the World Cup, they would probably be the fastest."

The Springboks power game remains though after they battered hosts Japan into submission with their quarter-final victory.

"We'll have to muscle up on the advantage line," said Edwards

"They're huge men and are fantastic defensively. They're statistically the best defensive team in the world at the moment.

"Any team coached by Rassie Erasmus are going to be well organised, they'll have a strong defence and a strong kicking game.

"They've got two pretty canny half backs. I'm a huge fan of both those players at nine and 10.

"I hope it is the most physical yet because I feel like you are playing against a team like the Springboks who have huge forwards who like to get over the advantage line.

"It will be a battle royal on that advantage line.

"You don't want to miss tackles, but it is not one of the key performance indicators on whether you win a game.

"One of the biggest one is the gain-line and whether you gave it up. That is the biggest indicator whether you win or lose the game in defence."

Edwards' hopes for Davies fitness

Wales will be hoping centre Jonathan Davies proves his fitness for Sunday's World Cup semi-final as he faces a continued fitness battle.

The 31-year-old picked up a knee injury against Fiji and missed the last two matches against Uruguay and France.

The British and Irish Lions centre played in the first three games in Japan before sitting out the last two matches, despite being initially selected for the France quarter-final.

Edwards seems more optimistic about Davies facing the Springboks in Yokohama this weekend.

Shaun Edwards helps Jason Robinson celebrate a try while playing for England against Australia in the 1995 Rugby League World Cup

"He has had some serious injuries over the years and missed out on competitions," said Edwards.

"Jon missed the last World Cup, but I am pretty sure he will be ready for the weekend.

"You want the more experienced players back ready for the big games."

In Davies' absence, France centre Virimi Vakatawa caused problems in the Welsh midfield in Oita against an unfamiliar combination.

Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes was also carrying a shoulder injury into that game while Owen Watkin was a late starting replacement for Davies.

Australia and Fiji caused Wales problems with a further three tries conceded in the first-half against France where they missed 18 tackles in the opening 40 minutes.

"I was pleased we only conceded 19 points against France, but wasn't happy the way we conceded those 19 points," said Edwards.

"We are struggling to stop teams on the goal line like a lot of teams.

"We need to get back down to the 14-point line we were conceding in the Six Nations, we are averaging around 18-19 in this tournament so far.

"If we get down to that 13-15 points that will help us for our attack to try and cover that."