Pro14: Michael Lowry ruled out for Ulster with ankle injury

Michael Lowry made his Ulster senior debut in September 2018 away to Munster

Ulster back Michael Lowry is set to miss some key games for the province after being ruled out of action for six to eight weeks through injury.

Lowry, 21, has had surgery on an ankle injury sustained after Ulster's Pro14 defeat by the Cheetahs in Bloemfontain.

He travelled home from South Africa prior to the team's win over the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Ulster host Cardiff Blues on Friday night with wing Rob Lyttle and prop Tommy O'Hagan also unavailable.

Former Munster fly-half Bill Johnston and Angus Curtis will be in contention to provide cover for Ulster number 10 Billy Burns during a busy run of Pro14 and European Champions Cup fixtures.

Ulster play Bath, Clermont and back-to-back games against Harlequins before Christmas as well as inter-pro derbies against Munster and Leinster.