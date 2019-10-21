Jack Conan: Ireland back row out for 'up to six months' after World Cup injury

Conan impressed in Ireland's win over Scotland after coming on as a replacement for Peter O'Mahony

Ireland back row Jack Conan looks set to miss next year's Six Nations due to the fractured foot that ended his World Cup early.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said the number eight has been ruled out for "up to six months" with the injury.

Conan suffered the injury when a team-mate trod on him during training two days before Ireland's 19-12 Pool A defeat by Japan on 28 September.

He had come on as a replacement in the World Cup opening win over Scotland.

Ulster's Jordi Murphy was drafted into Joe Schmidt's squad as a replacement for Conan, who was a key player in Leinster's Pro14 success last season.

In a statement ahead of Leinster's trip to play Zebre on Saturday, Cullen said Conan had undergone surgery on his foot last week.

He also revealed that hooker Sean Cronin will undergo a scan on the neck injury he sustained while in Japan with Ireland.