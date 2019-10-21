Dan Biggar: Wales fly-half says players have two games to change their lives

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales coach Warren Gatland urges players to grab 'once in a lifetime' chance

2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sun, 3 Nov Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Dan Biggar says Wales have two games to change their lives after reaching the World Cup semi-final.

Warren Gatland's side fought back from 12-0 down to beat 14-man France 20-19 in a nail-biting quarter final in Oita to set up a last four match against South Africa next Sunday.

"It's pleasing we are here for another two weeks," said fly-half Biggar, who scored 10 points in Wales' win.

"We have two games to potentially change the rest of our lives."

England take on defending champions New Zealand in the other semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, a day before Wales face the Springboks at the same venue.

Wales have won four games in a row against the Springboks since losing the 2015 World Cup quarter-final at Twickenham.

"When you get to a semi-final you probably think that on your day, any one of four teams can win," said Biggar.

"We watched and the All Blacks in particular they were pretty exceptional, they are going to be right up there with the favourites.

"But we are happy to keep under the radar and go about our work quietly and go from there.

"The motivation is there for the team and individuals.

"We are 80 minutes from getting into the World Cup final. But next week will be hugely difficult against a powerhouse South Africa side.

"I'm massively looking forward to it."

'Lucky' Wales

Biggar agrees Wales were fortunate in beating France, admitting they were "terrible" during the first half.

The game changed in the 48th minute when France second-row Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off for elbowing Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright.

Wales were trailing 19-10 at the time, but Ross Moriarty's late try and 10 points from Biggar's boot, including the winning conversion, saw them home.

"We have to count ourselves a bit lucky, but I couldn't care less," said Biggar.

Dan Biggar shares that winning feeling with supporters after the quarter final win against France

"We were pretty terrible in the first 40 minutes and the red card changed the game.

"We probably got a bit lucky, but a lot of teams wouldn't have the character and desire we have to find a way.

"You get no points for style, no bonus points at this stage of the tournament.

"It's about scoring more points than the opposition and that's something we did, just about."

"So we are relieved but also happy and we don't do that very well in Wales!

"We have managed to reach a World Cup semi-final and we are still frustrated with the way we've played."

Courage and character

The Northampton fly-half put the victory down to character and resilience rather than style or substance.

"What you have got is a group of guys desperate to achieve and who are prepared to dig deep," said Biggar.

"We've trained incredibly hard for moments like this.

"The coaches know they are lucky they have a squad of players here who will dig as deep as anyone in the tournament.

"Looking at the quality of the rugby in the other quarter-finals we were below that, but what we have in abundance and as much as anybody is a desire and a fight not to give in.

"That's something that can't be trained."

Wales' nail-biting win against France was Dan Biggar's 77th appearance for Wales

Family support

Biggar will have an extra couple of supporters in Japan this week with his wife and young son travelling out.

"It's cost me a few quid, flying the wife and little one over now, that's the only downside of it!" he joked.

"It'll be great to have them out here.

"Ultimately that's the most important thing, that's why a lot of us are doing this, the sacrifices they are making.

"A few quid down the drain, but that's ok. I think she actually booked them at half-time with a cancellation policy."

Biggar was happy to come through the France game unscathed after being forced off the field with head injuries in pool matches against Australia and Fiji.

"It was nice to get through a game of 80 minute and I'm really pleased with that," said Biggar.

"I felt absolutely fine, went through all the protocols, every check, spoke to an independent guy from Australia, who cleared everything.

"We have been careful, the medical staff as usual have been first-class.

"Hopefully there won't be too many issues going forward."

