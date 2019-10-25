Premiership: London Irish v Sale Sharks

George Nott will be lining-up against familiar faces after joining London Irish from Sale in August

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

London Irish make just one change to their starting line-up to face Sale with second row George Nott coming in against his former club.

Flanker Blair Cowan captains the side in the absence of Franco van der Merwe, who is named among the replacements.

Steve Diamond makes six changes to the Sale team which narrowly lost to Gloucester on the opening weekend.

Denny Solomona returns on the wing in place of Chris Ashton, with Coenie Oosthuizen in at tight-head prop.

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Steele; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Fainga'a, Hoskins, Nott, Botha, Rogerson, Cowan (capt), Tuisue.

Replacements: McMillan, Elrington, Chawatama, F van der Merwe, Gilsenan, Meehan, Myler, Williams.

Sale: Hammersley; Solomona, S James, Van Rensburg, McGuigan; R du Preez, Cliff; Harrison, A van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Evans, J-L du Preez, Ross (capt), D du Preez.

Replacements: Webber, Rodd, Cooper-Woolley, Phillips, B Curry, Papier, L James, Yarde.

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).