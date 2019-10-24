Premiership: Bath v Exeter Chiefs

Media playback is not supported on this device Stuart Hogg: Exeter Chiefs' Scotland full-back relishing Premiership chance

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Rec Date: Friday, 25 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Bath winger Semesa Rokoduguni makes his first appearance of the season after proving his fitness in training.

Will Stuart and Jamie Roberts are the other players to come in after their opening-weekend thrashing by Bristol.

Exeter give a debut to full-back Stuart Hogg, who is back from the World Cup after Scotland's pool stage exit.

Dave Ewers returns from a head injury, with Ben Moon, Alex Cuthbert and Sam Hill also coming in, and Stuart Townsend is on the bench after injury.

Hogg - who has been selected for the past two British and Irish Lions tours - joined Exeter from Glasgow to become one of the biggest summer signings in the Premiership.

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Wright, Roberts, Brew; Priestland, Chudley; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Williams, Ellis, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Stooke, Bayliss, Cook, Burns, Hamer-Webb.

Exeter: Hogg; O'Flaherty, Whitten, S Hill, Cuthbert; J Simmonds, Maunder; Moon, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Dennis, J Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Hepburn, Street, Kirsten, Kvesic, Townsend, Steenson, Hendrickson