Wales at the World Cup: Pick your team to play South Africa

Wales have plenty of front row options for the game against South Africa

2019 Rugby World Cup: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sunday, 27 October Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

After the controversy, the red card and biting of nails during their quarter-final victory against France, it's time to think about selection for Wales' biggest rugby match in eight years.

They face South Africa in their first World Cup semi-final since the agonising 9-8 defeat against the French in Eden Park, Auckland back in 2011.

Coach Warren Gatland has lost back row forward Josh Navidi and has concerns over centre Jonathan Davies.

So how will he counter the power game of the Springboks? How can Wales recover their attacking mojo? What would you do?

