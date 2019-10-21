Jersey Reds look for positives after defeat by Ealing in Championship

Former Worcester and Bristol back Auguy Slowik has been with Jersey Reds since 2019

Winger Auguy Slowik says Jersey Reds can take heart from their second-half showing in their 52-38 loss at Ealing.

Ealing ran in four tries to lead 33-0 at the break. before Leroy Van Dam scored twice in reply, and Kyle Hatherell, Slowik, Will Homer and Jack MacFarlane went over after the break.

The defeat left the Reds sixth in the Championship after two matches.

"I think we showed some real character to come out and in the end win the second half," said Slowik.

"We're obviously bitterly disappointed with how we started the game and the second half shows that if we'd have played slightly like that in the first half it would have been much closer.

"We're probably unlucky not to go away with two points, one more try and we'd have got the second bonus point," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

Slowik believes his side's indiscipline was the main reason they were unable to get close to their opponents in the opening 40 minutes in west London.

"We gave away too many silly penalties that gave them field position, and that's been our Achilles heel this season - discipline and letting teams get into a scoring opportunity through our errors," he said.

"Once they got their maul going and their scrum going they were pretty difficult to stop on the front foot.

"But second half, only conceding 17 points, we showed some real character and heart to hold them out."