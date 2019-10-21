Cornish Pirates: Gavin Cattle hails winning mentality after Doncaster win

Cornish Pirates' Argentine centre Nicolas De Battista has scored in each of the club's first two Championship matches

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle hailed his side's winning mentality after they won 44-25 at Doncaster.

The bonus-point win saw the Pirates go a point clear at the top of the Championship after two matches.

"Yes, we want small improvements week-on-week, but you've got to learn to win games when it's not quite going your way as well," Cattle told BBC Cornwall.

"To come up to Doncaster, a tough team, a physical team, on the road, [and get] five points, you can't complain."

Tries from Javier Alvarez, Nicolas De Battista and Brett Beukeboom helped the Pirates to a 24-15 lead at half-time before Alex O'Meara and Callum Patterson went over after the break.

"Our energy was ebbing and flowing, we'll have to look at what we did in the week," added Cattle.

"We looked a bit sluggish in parts and dynamic in others, we just couldn't string a lot of pressure together in one stint, but when we did raise the intensity we looked like we could score at any point.

"It's just about getting those periods of positivity a bit longer, but it was a good display away from home."