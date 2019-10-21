Wales back-row Navidi out of Rugby World Cup

2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sun, 3 Nov Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales back-row Josh Navidi is out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury.

Coach Warren Gatland said he will draft in a back to take the Cardiff Blues player's place in the squad.

Centre Jonathan Davies missed the quarter-final win against France and Navidi is out ahead of Sunday's semi-final against South Africa in Tokyo.

Wales have strong back-row options, including Ross Moriarty, who replaced Navidi against France.

Navidi had overtaken Moriarty as Wales' number eight choice for the tournament while Bath's Taulupe Faletau was ruled out in the summer because of a collarbone injury that needed surgery.

