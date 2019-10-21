Ireland: Former wing Denis Hickie says New Zealand World Cup defeat 'will never go away'

Dejected Ireland players on the pitch after their 46-14 World Cup quarter-final defeat in Tokyo

Former Irish wing Denis Hickie says the manner of Ireland's World Cup quarter-final defeat by New Zealand is something that "will never go away".

Ireland were comprehensively defeated 46-14 by the All Blacks in Tokyo, having beaten the defending world champions twice in their previous three meetings.

"I don't think it erodes Ireland's achievements of a Grand Slam, three Six Nations successes and those wins over New Zealand," Hickie told BBC Radio Ulster's new Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"They stand on their own merit as historic wins but they now stand alongside the loss on Saturday.

"I think it would be unfair to say one supercedes the other. But any time you talk about Ireland's fantastic wins over New Zealand you'll also be talking about the loss at the World Cup and that is a burden the team is going to have to bear."

While the nature of Ireland's reverse at the hands of Steve Hansen's side may have been disappointing for Ireland and departing coach Joe Schmidt, Hickie believes the outcome was not a total surprise given their form during 2019.

"Anyone who looks back on the performances of the Irish team since they beat New Zealand in Dublin in 2018 knows they have played well in patches but largely they would be very dissatisfied with their level of performance during the games that mattered," argued the 51-times capped international.

"Those against England and Wales in the Six Nations, some displays in the run-up to the World Cup and in the World Cup itself, including the defeat to Japan and culminating in the loss to New Zealand.

"It was a big stretch to think that a team which hadn't played well for a year would be able to time it to play their best game in their biggest game of the last 12 months.

"Unfortunately we saw a display more akin to how they played throughout the year and that was very disappointing for a squad that has achieved so much over the last number of years."

Teams have 'figured out' Ireland

Hickie believes Ireland's style of play which has proved so effective for much of Schmidt's era has to an extent been 'found out' by other leading nations.

"The brand of rugby that has been very successful for Ireland over the last couple of years has unfortunately not delivered in the last year.

"While some people may have regarded it as conservative and low risk it has served the team well over Joe's overall tenure, but not for the last year.

"It wasn't enough to take the team onto the next level and compete in the World Cup. Teams have figured out how to play Ireland and Ireland haven't been able to develop their game as much as they needed to."

Farrell has 'one-off opportunity'

Assistant coach Andy Farrell will take over at the helm for next year's Six Nations, the former England international having been tasked with building on the work done by Schmidt.

"Every coach has a one-off opportunity when they take over a team to decide how they want to play, what team they want to choose. Do they want a large departure from the previous regime and pick a new squad?

"Andy Farrell will be afforded that opportunity when he takes over for the Six Nations next year and it will be interesting to see if he takes that opportunity or keep things more aligned with what has gone on in the past and make change more gradual.

"I'd like to see a little bit more width, particularly inside the opponents' 22. I think Ireland rely a bit too much on the attacking game very close into the ruck, particularly when in their opponents' 22. It will be interesting to see what style develops.

"The IRFU have backed Andy because he has been part of the success story of the Irish team in recent years and believe he's the man to take the team on from the Joe Schmidt era."

Andy Farrell (right) will replace Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach

Hickie says it will now take "an incredible effort from any team" to derail the Kiwis' ambitions of securing a third consecutive World Cup triumph.

"New Zealand brought relentless physicality to every contact situation and ruck situation and set-piece against Ireland. The ferocity with which they contested everything and the lack of time and space Ireland were given when they had the ball.

"New Zealand were very, very impressive and the pace at which they played was fantastic. The speed of the New Zealand defence, their speed and athleticism, was incredible."

You can listen to Sportsound Extra Time on BBC Sounds here