South Africa have to raise their game to win Rugby World Cup says Rassie Erasmus

Faf de Klerk scored his fourth try in his 28th international appearance for South Africa

Rugby World Cup semi-final: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium Yokohama Date: Sunday, 27 October Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and online, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus says his side must take their chances when they face Wales in the Rugby World Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The Springboks reached the last four with a 26-3 win over Japan in Tokyo.

Having led 5-3 at half-time, South Africa finally stretched away from the host nation with late tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Faf de Klerk.

"We were very nervous at half-time," said Erasmus. "When we get the opportunities, we must utilise them."

The half-time scoreline reflected a first period where the Springboks wasted several chances to add to Mapimpi's opener in the fourth minute, and Erasmus revealed that he had to reassure his side in the dressing room

"It wasn't really harsh words, it was more trying to calm the guys down and trying to execute."

Springbok fly-half Handre Pollard landed three penalties after the break before Mapimpi and de Klerk crossed, but Erasmus accepted that his side will need to improve if his country is to win the tournament for a third time.

"In a game which is 80 minutes, and 40 minutes of ball-in-play, if you have four minutes where you drop your standards, you will get caught out.

"I guess we don't need to improve in specific departments, but rather for 80 minutes of rugby if we want to win the World Cup."

South Africa would become the first side to win the World Cup having lost a match if they win their remaining games, having been beaten 23-13 by New Zealand in their opening group stage match. But Erasmus says that will only happen if his side play with more consistency.

"Don't give soft moments away, then we have a chance. And be consistent, that's the biggest work-on for us."