Bromsgrove 240-0 South Leicester: Boars demolish visitors in one-sided Midland Premier clash

Bromsgrove scored with their first attack and had four tries in the opening seven minutes against South Leicester

Bromsgrove Rugby Club secured a try bonus point after only seven minutes on their way to a 240-0 win over South Leicester.

The Midlands Premier side registered three points a minute in the rout of the visitors to Finstall Park.

South Leicester have now conceded over 100 points in all but one of their seven games this season.

The club said that every first-team player left during the summer after relegation from National League Two.

South Leicester have lost a whole host of players who performed for them at the level above last season

Bromsgrove coach Dan Protherough described the game as a "surreal experience" as he watched his side run in 36 tries, 30 of which were converted.

"I'm happy with the lads, they didn't take their foot off the gas and it's testament to what we are trying to achieve. We had to be professional and kept going," he told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

South Leicester started the season with a 119-0 loss to Bournville and results this season have included 127-7, 124-11 and 120-0 defeats.

Their cause was not helped against Bromsgrove when they lost two players to injury and had to continue with only 13.

"South Leicester kept going be fair to them," Protherough added. "You can only beat what's in front of you.

"It was a tricky scenario as you feel for the opposition but you have to get the victory.

"They came down from National League Two and of the other two (relegated clubs) Birmingham & Solihull dropped out and Peterborough are also struggling."

South Leicester acknowledged that they had struggled to adapt to the physicality of the division in a post-match tweet

The Midlands Premier is level five of the rugby pyramid, with promotion to the National League Two North, which is only two steps away from the Championship.

The defeat is still some way off the record margin of victory in a rugby fixture, with Belgian side Royal Katuro defeating Soignes 356-3 in 2015.