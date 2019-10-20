Rugby World Cup: Joe Schmidt's Ireland legacy not tainted - Luke McGrath

Joe Schmidt was applauded by Ireland fans after their Rugby World Cup exit

Luke McGrath insists Ireland's World Cup quarter-final sticking point will not taint departing head coach Joe Schmidt's legacy.

Ireland were knocked out of the tournament in Japan after a 46-14 defeat by New Zealand in Tokyo.

The defeat marks the end of an era with Schmidt and captain Rory Best stepping away from the Ireland set-up after the World Cup.

"They've been incredible for the whole squad," said McGrath.

"They should be proud of their achievements for Irish rugby."

Schmidt led Ireland to a maiden stint at the top of the world rankings, their first two victories over New Zealand and three Six Nations titles, including the 2018 Grand Slam.

The former Clermont and Leinster boss could not break Ireland's World Cup quarter-final curse though, but McGrath is adamant it will not leave a lasting mark for the 54-year-old.

Defence coach Andy Farrell will replace Schmidt as head coach, and the former England man will have a big rebuilding job on his hands.

"It was gutting to lose that game, but it genuinely doesn't taint their legacy," added the Leinster scrum-half.

"It's disappointing that this is how we say goodbye to Joe Schmidt and Rory Best, but we'll look over it and move on from here.

"It's sad that Rory and Joe are leaving us, they were emotional in the changing room.

"They were just saying how proud they were to be part of this team.

"It's a difficult time for them, but I'm sure when they reflect they will do so with time."

'We'll be back'

Despite heading into the tournament as the number one ranked side in the world, a shock defeat by hosts Japan in their second Pool A fixture consigned Ireland to a last-eight game against the All Blacks.

"We didn't talk about the quarter-finals, we just knew the All Blacks would be a massive challenge," added McGrath.

"The scoreline says they were the much better team on the day.

"We had to make a lot of tackles today, and that was tough on the lads at the end of the game.

"Every time they attacked they came away with points.

New Zealand scored seven tries against Ireland as the All Blacks dominated their quarter-final

He added: "The quarter-finals obviously are a sticking point for us, but we never once talked about that."

"It's unfortunate that we're out in the quarter-finals again, but you have to look and say they fully deserved to win, they were the much better team.

"That's hugely frustrating for us. So we have to go back and look at where we can improve. That will include small elements in every area, but we have to say full credit to New Zealand.

"It's disappointing that we didn't put in a performance to do justice to our fantastic support. but we'll be back."