Jonathan Davies: Wales centre ruled out of France quarter-final

Jonathan Davies receives treatment against Fiji

Wales centre Jonathan Davies has been ruled out of the World Cup quarter-final against France with a knee injury.

Davies has aggravated the problem he suffered against Fiji and was a late withdrawal just 75 minutes before kick-off in Oita.

The 31-year-old is replaced by Owen Watkin who will partner Hadleigh Parkes in the centre.

Leigh Halfpenny takes Watkin's place on the replacements' bench.

A Welsh Rugby Union statement said: "Jonathan Davies has been removed from the match day 23 due to an aggravation of the knee injury he sustained in the game against Fiji.

"Owen Watkin starts at 13 with Leigh Halfpenny coming onto the bench."

There has been no indication yet from the WRU whether Davies will be ruled out for the rest of the tournament should Wales defeat France in the last eight.

Davies had trained all week with heavy strapping on his left leg but was selected on Friday in the starting side before aggravating the problem on Saturday.

Wales coach Warren Gatland told World Rugby in his pre-match interview: "Unfortunately Jonathan didn't get through yesterday's Captains Run, and then we checked him this morning and he wasn't fit."