WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

18 & 19 OCTOBER, 2019

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST

Abergavenny 23 - 9 Cwmbran

Blackwood P - P Croesyceiliog

Caerleon 14 - 18 Ynysddu

Caldicot 39 - 23 Hartridge

Newport HSOB 5 - 28 Oakdale

Pill Harriers 14 - 36 Talywain

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi 25 - 31 Taffs Well

Aberdare 10 - 8 Abercynon

Caerphilly 19 - 19 Llanishen

Cowbridge 13 - 7 Cilfynydd

Llantrisant 12 - 18 Llantwit Fardre

Treharris P - P Gilfach Goch

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Abergele 7 - 27 Nant Conwy II

Colwyn Bay 29 - 0 Bangor

Rhyl 38 - 15 Newtown

Welshpool 14 - 38 Shotton Steel

Wrexham P - P Llanidloes

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells 36 - 24 Pencoed

Heol y Cyw 15 - 24 Morriston

Porthcawl 23 - 27 Bridgend Sports

Pyle 17 - 31 Aberavon Quins

Resolven 21 - 14 Maesteg Celtic

Ystradgynlais 21 - 11 Seven Sisters

DIVISION TWO WEST

Fishguard P - P Nantgaredig

Kidwelly 21 - 28 Pontyberem

Loughor 20 - 41 Carmarthen Athletic

Milford Haven 13 - 17 Burry Port

Pontarddulais 19 - 13 Tenby United

Tycroes P - P Mumbles

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abertysswg 42 - 27 Garndiffaith

Deri P - P Blaina

Machen P - P RTB Ebbw Vale

Rhymney 27 - 24 Abertillery B G

Tredegar Ironsides 22 - 19 Abercarn

Usk 70 - 12 Llanhilleth

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Canton 28 - 22 Cardiff Quins

CR Cymry Caerdydd 10 - 34 Pontyclun

Fairwater 8 - 0 St Albans

Llanharan 19 - 14 Penygraig

Penarth 30 - 10 Tylorstown

Pentyrch 12 - 14 Old Illtydians

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Dinbych II 21 - 8 Wrexham II

Llangefni II P - P Holyhead

Mold II 12 - 7 Flint

Pwllheli II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Ruthin II 19 - 8 Machynlleth

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 58 - 0 Bryncoch

Abercrave 31 - 10 Swansea Uplands

Baglan 13 - 12 Vardre

Cwmgors 14 - 21 Taibach

Nantymoel P - P Cwmllynfell

Tonmawr 19 - 40 Cwmavon

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Haverfordwest 22 - 22 St Clears

Lampeter Town 104 - 0 St Davids

Llanybydder 39 - 14 Cardigan

Neyland 29 - 23 Llangwm

Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 12 Aberaeron

Tregaron 5 - 85 Laugharne

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 14 - 38 Fleur De Lys

Hafodyrynys 30 - 10 New Panteg

Nantyglo 43 - 5 St Julians HSOB

New Tredegar P - P Newport Saracens

Trinant 29 - 17 Chepstow

Whitehead 33 - 7 Blackwood Stars

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 43 - 13 Hirwaun

Cefn Coed 18 - 17 Wattstown

Llandaff North P - P Treherbert

Llantwit Major 32 - 11 Llandaff

Old Penarthians 22 - 22 Tonyrefail

Ynysowen 7 - 12 Gwernyfed

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Briton Ferry 31 - 23 Penlan

Bryncethin 11 - 7 Banwen

Cefn Cribbwr P - P Alltwen

Glais 15 - 17 Crynant

Glyncorrwg 31 - 11 Neath Athletic

Pontrhydyfen 12 - 23 Maesteg

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Bynea 0 - 41 Penygroes

Cefneithin 23 - 22 Llandybie

Furnace United 26 - 10 Llangadog

Llandeilo 11 - 19 Betws

New Dock Stars 30 - 37 Amman United

Trimsaran 20 - 19 Tumble

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Crickhowell 10 - 13 Bettws

Crumlin 44 - 10 Malpas

Pontllanfraith 12 - 17 Hollybush

Rogerstone P - P Brynithel

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Abersychan 20 - 8 Sully View

Cwmcarn United 5 - 130 Brackla

Ferndale 12 - 7 Tref y Clawdd

Llandrindod Wells P - P Tredegar

Llanrumney 39 - 5 Forgeside

Markham P - P Cardiff Internationals

Old Tyleryan 26 - 28 Girling

Trefil 5 - 40 Cardiff Saracens

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Fall Bay 21 - 24 Cwmgwrach

Pantyffynnon 3 - 37 Pontardawe

Penybanc 28 - 17 Pontycymmer

Rhigos 5 - 9 Ogmore Vale

South Gower 53 - 0 Pontyates

Tonna 40 - 0 Cwmtwrch

