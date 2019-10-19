Rugby World Cup: Kyle Sinckler says he did his mum proud after their 'long journey'

Kyle Sinckler became just the sixth prop to score a try in a World Cup knockout game and the first since Tony Woodcock in the 2011 final

Prop Kyle Sinckler said he did his mum "proud" after their "long journey" when he starred in England's World Cup quarter-final win over Australia.

Sinckler impressed throughout and with the score 17-16 he scored England's crucial third try - his first in international rugby.

His mum Donna, who took the 26-year-old to his local club as a child, was at the match in Oita.

"I saw her in the crowd, she was pretty emotional," said Sinckler.

"It's been a long journey for me and her. A long, long journey. It's good to see my mum out here, I've done her proud."

Sinckler's mum brought the England international up on her own on a south London housing estate and took him to local club Battersea Ironsides at the age of eight.

His try came when he ran onto a flat pass from England captain Owen Farrell and burst through the Australia defence.

"I was knackered afterwards," Sinckler said.

"I said to Owen 'take the minute and a half for the conversion' because I needed the rest.

"That was a tough, tough Test match. Now we move on to next week."

Sinckler plays club rugby for Harlequins

After Sinckler's try, England went on to win 40-16, their biggest margin of victory in a World Cup knockout game.

Sinckler also provided a key moment in defence when he ripped the ball from Australia number eight Isi Naisarani as the Wallabies applied significant pressure within five metres of England's try-line.

"They were pounding away for ages," Sinckler said.

"Their forwards were coming hard, I saw an opportunity and I backed myself and luckily it came off. It was a big part of my game.

"Fair play to Australia, that was hard graft, especially the first 20 minutes. They came out of the blocks flying and some of their forwards ran really, really hard.

"It was testament to us as a team and one of our biggest things is togetherness and how tight we are as a squad."