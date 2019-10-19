Rugby World Cup: Michael Cheika to wait before deciding his future after England defeat

England's 24-point margin of victory was their biggest in a World Cup knockout game and Australia's heaviest defeat in the knockouts

Australia coach Michael Cheika says it is too early to decide whether he will resign following his side's defeat by England in the World Cup quarter-final.

England comprehensively beat the Wallabies 40-16 in Oita on Saturday.

Cheika, who took over as Australia coach in 2014 and led them to the final in 2015, said last year he would walk away when his contract ends this year if his side did not win the World Cup.

"When the time comes, I'll tell them," he said.

"They don't need to know today."

When asked in his post-match interview if he was planning to quit, he said journalists should "think about people's feelings for a minute".

"I came here with one thought in my mind about winning here and that thought has just disappeared now," he added.

Two tries in the first half from Jonny May and further scores for Kyle Sinckler and Anthony Watson in the second took England to their first semi-final for 12 years.

Marika Koroibete had put the Wallabies within a point shortly after half-time and they also had an opportunity close to the England try-line shortly after Sinckler's try but the prop turned the ball over.

"I feel very disappointed," Cheika said. "I imagine all Australians will be.

"We were just not clinical enough to finish off opportunities and they defended very well.

"Sometimes you have just got to suck that up and wear it. That's life."

Defeat 'pretty gutting'

Australia lost to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final

The match will also likely be the final Test for Australia back row David Pocock and scrum-half Will Genia who both said they would retire from internationals after the World Cup.

Captain Michael Hooper said it is "pretty gutting" to not win for the outgoing players and Australia fans.

"We are really upset," the flanker said.

"We emptied everything into this and didn't get it which is pretty gutting for a lot of reasons.

"Firstly, a lot of our guys are leaving and, secondly, we have had a great support base to push us along.

"To not be able to do it for them and ourselves is pretty gutting."