Ellis Jenkins: Wales and Cardiff Blues flanker targets December return

Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins had produced a man-of-the-match display against South Africa before being injured

Wales and Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins hopes to be back in action by December after a serious knee injury that needed surgery.

The 26-year-old has not played since being hurt playing in the 20-11 win over South Africa in November 2018.

"I'm getting there slowly, working through it with the physio at the moment and trying to tick all the boxes," he told Scrum V Live.

"I'm hoping to be back on the pitch around Christmas time, all going well."

Jenkins produced a man-of-the-match performance against South Africa in last season's autumn internationals, before getting injured in the final play of the match in Cardiff.

The "significant injury" wrecked Jenkins' hopes of playing at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Jenkins had impressed for Wales as co-captain of the 2018 summer tour against South Africa and Argentina, sharing the skippering duties with Dragons lock Cory Hill.