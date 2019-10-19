Rugby World Cup 2019: France v Wales (Sun)

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales v France: 'Being favourites comes with the territory' - Gatland

2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: Wales v France Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture Date: Sunday, 20 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST

Wales will be looking to avenge their 2011 World Cup semi-final defeat when they face France in Oita on Sunday in the 2019 quarter-finals.

The two teams have only met once in the global tournament when France agonisingly defeated Wales 9-8 in Auckland eight years ago.

Wales almost pulled off a stunning win after captain Sam Warburton was red carded after 19 minutes for a tip tackle on Vincent Clerc.

Eight years on, Wales look far more settled then their French opponents having won seven out of the last eight matches between the two sides since that day in 2011.

Wales have proved impressive in achieving quarter-final qualification, winning Pool D by defeating Georgia, Australia, Fiji and Uruguay.

There have been reports of unrest in the French camp but Les Bleus are also unbeaten.

France finished second in Pool C behind England after victories over Argentina, Tonga and USA.

The pool decider against England was called off because of Typhoon Hagibis with both sides being awarded two points each. England topped the group after securing more bonus points in their three wins.

Sam Warburton's red card against France in 2011 was only the second for a Welsh player at a World Cup after Huw Richards was sent off against New Zealand in 1987

Team news

Wales backs Jonathan Davies, Dan Biggar and Hadleigh Parkes have all been passed fit as Warren Gatland names the same starting side that played against Georgia and Australia.

Davies has recovered from a knee injury suffered against Fiji, while Parkes picked up a shoulder problem against Uruguay having already suffered a small fracture in his hand against Georgia.

Biggar suffered separate head injuries against Fiji and Australia and was forced off in both games but has passed the return to play protocols.

Wing George North is also available after recovering from an ankle injury.

France have made five changes from the side that defeated Tonga. Scrum-half Antoine Dupont had been troubled by a back problem, but will take his place alongside half-back partner Romain Ntamack.

The starting side consists of 14 players from their opening win against Argentina with the only change being lock Bernard Le Roux starting instead of Arthur Iturria.

Brunel's side shows six changes from the team that lost 24-19 to Wales in the Six Nations in February.

Full-back Maxime Medard is also the only survivor from the French team which beat Wales in the 2011 World Cup semi-final in Auckland.

Wales: L Williams; North, Jonathan Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Wyn Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Wainwright, Navidi, Tipuric.

Replacements: E Dee, Carre, D Lewis, Beard, Moriarty, T Williams, Patchell, Watkin.

France: Medard; Penaud, Vakatawa, Fickou, Huget; Ntamack, Dupont; Poirot, Guirado (capt), Slimani, Le Roux, Vahaamahina, Lauret, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Chat, Baille, Setiano, Gabrillagues, Picamoles, Serin, Lopez, Rattez.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa); Assistant referees: Nic Berry (Australia), Paul Williams (New Zealand); TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa).

What they said

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "France are a big team, a physical team. We've had a great record against them, we've won seven of the last eight games and the one we lost was the 100-minute game in Paris where they scored in the last minute.

"As coaches and players, this is what you do all the hard work and training for. It's all for big moments and to try to get to finals.

"As a coaching group, we've had a lot of success in big matches when it's really counted, whether that's been in Grand Slam games, European finals or Premiership finals with Wasps or even on (British & Irish) Lions tours as well.

"We've got a pretty good formula as a group about getting things right. It's not just about the physical preparation, it's about being mentally right and the top two inches everyone talks about."

France head coach Jacques Brunel: "Wales's confidence is higher than ours, that's obvious. Their ranking is much better. They've been consistent for a few seasons. That's undeniable.

"They're not going to change their strategy. They're going to rely on a very strong defensive screen, quality individuals, their ability to put the opposition under pressure.

"They're the favourites. We're in the role of the underdog. That's logical, normal, but it doesn't stop us believing in our chances."

The Oita Bank Dome opened in 2001

The ground

Set within parkland just outside Oita City, Oita Stadium, also known as the Oita Bank Dome, hosts five Rugby World Cup 2019 matches, including two quarter-finals after England and Australia played in the opening knockout game.

This will be Wales's second match at the ground following their 29-17 Pool D win over Fiji.

It is the largest World Cup venue on the southern island of Kyushu with a capacity of 40,000 and hosted three matches in the 2002 football World Cup finals.

The stadium has a retractable dome roof with roof system driven by a wire traction system. The roof will be closed for all the World Cup matches.

Match stats