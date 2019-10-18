Dan Biggar: Jacques Brunel says Wales fly-half would miss match under French rules

Liam Williams (L) and Dan Biggar collided as Wales beat Fiji in the pool game.

2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: Wales v France Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture Date: Sunday, 20 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

France coach Jacques Brunel says Wales fly-half Dan Biggar would not be allowed to play in the World Cup quarter-final under concussion rules in French rugby's Top 14 league.

Biggar is fit for Wales to play France on Sunday despite two head injuries.

"Everyone takes their responsibilities," said Brunel.

"[In] the French Top 14, under FFR rules, sustaining two concussions automatically means three weeks out with the protocol applied there."

Brunel added: "So he wouldn't have been able to play. That's all I have to say about that."

Brunel was responding to questions about Biggar and ex-Wales captain Sam Warburton recently criticising French rugby for not taking concussion seriously.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) had earlier stressed that Biggar was "symptom-free" and had been cleared by an independent expert after passing return-to-play protocols.

The 30-year-old failed a head injury assessment after taking a blow in Wales's 29-25 win over Australia on 29 September, but was passed to play against Fiji 10 days later.

However, he suffered a nasty aerial collision with team-mate Liam Williams during the game in Oita and had to leave the field once again.

Nine days on, the WRU released a statement outlining the procedures Biggar had gone through before being passed fit.

Brunel insists France will not be singling out Biggar for any special treatment.

"We're not going to target him at all," said Brunel.

"I found out yesterday that he was going to play.

"We weren't going to focus on Biggar or on any other player in particular. It's more the team and its ability to apply pressure which concern us."

France have made five changes from the side that defeated Tonga in the last pool match.

Wales v France: 'Being favourites comes with the territory' - Gatland

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont had been troubled by a back problem, but will take his place alongside half-back partner Romain Ntamack.

The starting side consists of 14 players from their opening win against Argentina with the only change being lock Bernard Le Roux starting instead of Arthur Iturria.

Brunel's side shows six changes from the team that lost 24-19 to Wales in the Six Nations in February.

Full-back Maxime Medard is also the only survivor from the French team which beat Wales in the 2011 World Cup semi-final in Auckland.

France: Medard; Penaud, Vakatawa, Fickou, Huget; Ntamack, Dupont; Poirot, Guirado (capt), Slimani, Le Roux, Vahaamahina, Lauret, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Chat, Baille, Setiano, Gabrillagues, Picamoles, Serin, Lopez, Rattez.