Rugby World Cup: Wales full strength for France quarter-final

Jonathan Davies (l) Hadleigh Parkes (c) and Dan Biggar (r) are all fit for Wales Rugby World Cup Quarter Final

2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: Wales v France Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture Date: Sunday, 20 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales backs Jonathan Davies, Dan Biggar and Hadleigh Parkes have all been passed fit to face France for the World Cup quarter-final in Oita on Sunday.

Davies has recovered from a knee injury suffered against Fiji while Parkes picked up a shoulder problem against Uruguay.

Biggar suffered separate head injuries against Fiji and Australia and was forced off the field in both games.

Wing George North is also available after recovering from an ankle injury.

Aaron Wainwright has been given a back-row place alongside Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi with Ross Moriarty named on the bench.

Moriarty is joined by Ospreys second row Adam Beard among the replacements with Aaron Shingler dropping out of the match-day squad.

After impressing against Fiji prop Rhys Carre keeps his place on the bench with Nicky Smith missing out.

After making 13 changes against Uruguay, Wales head coach Warren Gatland has reverted to the same starting side that defeated Georgia and Australia on the way to topping Pool D.

Davies has been training this week with his left leg heavily strapped but is given the all-clear.

Parkes and wing Josh Adams, the joint top try scorer in the tournament with five, are the only Welsh players to start all five games.

Parkes picked up a shoulder problem in the final move of the match against Uruguay and he has also been playing with a broken bone in his hand suffered in the opening game against Georgia.

Biggar boost

Biggar failed a head injury assessment against Australia after a try-saving tackle on Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi, while the Wales fly-half came off second best in a collision with team-mate Liam Williams against Fiji.

Since the concussion sustained against Fiji nine days ago, the Welsh Rugby Union says it has worked collaboratively with World Rugby to deliver the highest level of care for Biggar.

The WRU says Biggar has remained symptom-free since the game and has completed the "graduated return to play" process with no issues.

This included MRI scans and two consultations with a "globally renowned" independent concussion consultant from Australia.

The WRU says: "Due to all return to play protocols having been met, imaging being normal and ratification from the independent concussion consultant, Biggar has been deemed fit to play.

"The WRU continues to ensure player welfare is at the fore of our decision making processes and is independent of the any team or competition."

Wales: L Williams; North, Jonathan Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Wyn Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Wainwright, Navidi, Tipuric.

Replacements: E Dee, Carre, D Lewis, Beard, Moriarty, T Williams, Patchell, Watkin.