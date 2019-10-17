Rugby World Cup: New Zealand go with form against Ireland

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen is, like Ireland's Joe Schmidt, stepping down after the World Cup - so one of them is preparing for their last game in charge

Centre Jack Goodhue will partner Anton Leinert-Brown in New Zealand's midfield for their World Cup quarter-final against Ireland on Saturday.

Experienced duo Ryan Crotty and Ben Smith are not included in the matchday 23 with Sonny Bill Williams only among the replacements.

Despite seeing limited game time so far, Brodie Retallick is named at lock.

Beauden Barrett will once again operate at full-back with Richie Mo'unga at fly-half.

Cody Taylor is preferred to Dane Coles at hooker in one of two changes from the pack that began the All Blacks' opening game against South Africa.

Goodhue and scrum-half Aaron Smith are the only starting backs who played in their defeat by Ireland in Dublin last November, which is also the last time they failed to score a try.

The All Blacks have not lost a World Cup match since 2007

New Zealand's Pool B schedule was reduced to just three games after their final match against Italy was cancelled as a result of Typhoon Hagibis.

Despite being denied the chance to finish the group with four wins from four, the All Blacks still finished top courtesy of three victories and two bonus-points in their opening matches.

Goodhue missed the opening win against the Springboks with a hamstring injury, but impressed sufficiently against Canada and Namibia to retain his place in the starting XV.

Leinert-Brown remains at inside-centre having operated at 13 against South Africa, as head coach Steve Hansen continues with his dual-playmaking threat of Barrett and Mo'unga.

Retallick, capped 78 times, was restricted to just 30 minutes of action, against Namibia, in the group stages as he returned from a dislocated shoulder.

Retallick will join Sam Whitelock in the second row as the pair renew their vastly experienced partnership.

His inclusion sees Scott Barrett named on the bench, where he will be joined by brother Jordie, who edges out 33-year-old Smith to provide cover for the back three.

The reigning champions are undefeated in their last 17 World Cup fixtures, last tasting defeat against France in the 2007 quarter-finals.

New Zealand: B Barrett; Reece, Goodhue, Lienert-Brown, Bridge; Mo'unga, Smith; Moody, Taylor, Laulala, Retallick, Whitelock; Savea, Cane, Reid.

Replacements: Coles, Tuungafasi, Ta'avao, S Barrett, Todd, Perenara, Williams, J Barrett.