Premiership: Saracens v Northampton Saints

With Owen Farrell away on World Cup duty with England, Alex Goode starts at fly-half for Saracens

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Alex Goode will captain champions Saracens from fly-half in their Premiership opener against Northampton.

Sarries have named 11 academy graduates in their starting XV, and give a first league start to hooker Kapeli Pifeleti, while USA's Titi Lamositele is back after their World Cup campaign.

Centre Rory Hutchinson starts for Saints, having been a notable omission from Scotland's World Cup squad.

Forward David Ribbans is set to make his 50th appearance for the club.

Mark McCall's Saracens are bidding to win a third successive Premiership crown, having beaten Exeter Chiefs in each of the past two finals at Twickenham.

Saracens: Gallagher; Segun, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Goode (capt), Spencer; Adams-Hale, Pifeleti, Lamositele, Skelton, Isiekwe, Clark, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Gray, Barrington, Wainwright, Kpoku, Hunter-Hill, Whiteley, Manu Vunipola, Obatoyinbo.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Collins, Dingwell, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Taylor; Waller (capt), Fish, Hill, Ribbans, Moon, Coles, Tonks, Wood.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Van Wyk, Painter, Bean, Eadie, Tupai, Symons, Sleightholme.