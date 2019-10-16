Alex Cuthbert: Exeter Chiefs winger could have 'best season', says Rob Baxter

Alex Cuthbert gave up his chances to be picked for Wales by leaving Cardiff Blues for Exeter as he had not won enough caps to be considered for selection while playing in a foreign country

Alex Cuthbert could have a breakout season for Exeter, according to director of rugby Rob Baxter.

The 29-year-old Wales and British and Irish Lions winger moved to Sandy Park the summer of 2018 from Cardiff Blues.

But his first season was interrupted by injuries, and he has yet to feature this term after a shoulder operation.

"He actually might have his opportunity to have his best season because most things have been tidied up," Baxter told BBC Sport.

Cuthbert last featured for the Chiefs in their Premiership final loss to Saracens in June and scored two tries in 14 games during a season punctuated by three spells on the sidelines.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing him back in action," Baxter added.

"Second years, I always think, are better than first years traditionally for players here. Most players have excelled in their second year, and if Alex follows that pattern I will be delighted.

"He's a quality player, he's the right age, fully-integrated in our conditioning and rehab programme, knows exactly how we play, I think he will only get better over the next two or three years."