Dragons rugby: Region agrees deals with six prospects

Taine Basham has already made 17 Dragons appearances

Dragons have agreed contract extensions with six of their young players.

Back row duo Taine Basham and Lennon Greggains, lock Max Williams, centre Connor Edwards, prop Josh Reynolds and scrum-half Dan Babos have all signed new deals with the Pro14 region.

"We are delighted that six young players have signed and see their futures at the Dragons," director of rugby Dean Ryan said.

"We look forward to watching these players develop for us.

"We have a responsibility to ensure we are not only developing but also retaining our best young talent."