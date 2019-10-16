Rugby World Cup: Dan Biggar raring to go despite injuries - Jenkins

Dan Biggar made over 200 appearances for former region Ospreys and was their youngest player to reach 100 appearances before switching to Northampton Saints in 2018

2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: Wales v France Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture Date: Sunday, 20 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales kicking coach Neil Jenkins says it is a struggle to get a bruised and battered Dan Biggar to ease up on his training routine before the World Cup quarter-final against France.

Biggar was forced off the field with separate head injuries in group games against Australia and Fiji.

The fly-half is set to win his fitness battle for the last-eight match with Les Bleus in Oita on Sunday.

"Curbing him is very difficult," Jenkins said of the 30-year old.

"He's a competitor, full stop. He's a winner. He's a very physical rugby player, he gets stuck in.

"He's done everything that's been asked of him constantly and consistently and he's ready to go. He's desperate to play.

"He's world-class and he'll be ready to go again, there's no doubting that."

Jenkins says there are bumps and bruises in the Wales squad but hopes everyone will be able to prove their fitness before Friday's team announcement.

This includes centres Jonathan Davies who injured his knee against Fiji.

"He is important to us," said Jenkins.

"He's a world-class player, a big game player. Lions tours, big games for Wales over a long period.

"He is a big player all-round, not just for our kicking game, but with our attack and defence also."

Wales are hoping the quarter-final is not Warren Gatland's final match in charge with the head coach leaving the role after his 12 years in charge following the tournament in Japan.

Dan Biggar received on-field treatment in the group games with Fiji and Australia

"His record speaks for itself as in the results, the success, the togetherness of the team and the squad and the staff," said Jenkins.

"Gats is not just an incredible rugby coach, he is an incredible person as well. He brings so much to this environment, it's unbelievable, really.

"Gats is an incredibly smart rugby man, he knows the game inside out. He's been here for 12 years and whatever he does, everyone looks up to him and understands why he does it.

"It would be incredibly sad to see him go. It would be nice if we could give ourselves another fortnight in Japan for him and for everyone involved."

To do that, Wales will have to beat a French side that have lost seven out of their past eight matches against Wales, a record that Jenkins dismissed.

"I am not sure what that means," said Jenkins.

"They have some fantastic players. They will probably be disappointed by their Six Nations' performances but they look like they have turned up here in Japan and are ready to go."