Josh Ibuanokpe: Saracens prop handed five-week suspension by RFU

Josh Ibuanokpe (right) is a former England age-group international

Saracens prop Josh Ibuanokpe has been banned for five weeks after accepting a charge of "striking with the head" in the Premiership Rugby Cup game against his former side Harlequins on Saturday.

The incident involving ex-England captain Chris Robshaw came during the second half of Sarries' 28-21 win.

A Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel agreed contact was not deliberate and cut the maximum ban by 50%.

Ibuanokpe's "clear disciplinary record" was taken into account.

Chairperson Matthew Weaver added: "The player was remorseful for the impact of his action and apologised. The club spoke of the positive impression he had made on the club since joining."

Ibuanokpe is free to play from Tuesday, 19 November.