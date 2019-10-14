Bundee Aki: Ireland centre's Rugby World Cup ended by three-match ban

Bundee Aki was red carded by referee Nic Berry during Ireland's Pool A win over Samoa on Saturday

2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: New Zealand v Ireland Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 11:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki's World Cup is over after he was handed a three-match ban following his red card against Samoa on Sunday.

Ireland's attempts to have the red card overturned proved unsuccessful.

However, because of the New Zealand-born player's good disciplinary record, the ban was reduced from six games.

Aki, 29, can appeal against the ban but, as it stands, he is set to miss Saturday's quarter-final against the All Blacks.

He will also be unavailable for any further matches in the tournament if Ireland earn a surprise win over the defending champions.

Aki was sent off in the 47-5 Pool A win in Fukuoka on Saturday for a high tackle on UJ Seuteni.

"The player sought to overturn the red card," said World Rugby.

"Having considered all the angles of the incident, together with evidence from the player and his representatives, the committee upheld the decision of the referee."

Aki would have been pushing hard for a start in Saturday's New Zealand match, and his absence could pave the way for the fit-again Robbie Henshaw to partner Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Following Saturday's game, Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said Aki, who is of Samoan descent, had been "devastated" by his red card.