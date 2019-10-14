Rugby World Cup 2019: Gregor Townsend style is our identity - Scotland's Ali Price

Ali Price had his World Cup cut short by a foot injury after one appearance as a replacement

Ali Price says there is no need for Scotland to change coaches or develop a new style, despite an early exit from the World Cup.

The Scots fell short of the quarter-finals for only the second time after pool defeats by Ireland and Japan.

But Price thinks Gregor Townsend is the right man to lead a squad full of emerging talent.

"I don't think we change how we want to play," the Glasgow Warriors scrum-half told BBC Scotland.

"That's our identity and that's what suits us. We've not got massive men that are going to run over people.

"We're good at trying to find the space through quick ball. We do that by hitting them up and then moving the ball quickly. I feel like we've got the players to do that. We've got a back three to expose sides out wide."

Price had his first World Cup cut short by a foot injury sustained in the opening loss to Ireland.

Scotland hit back with big wins over Samoa and Russia but fell short against the host nation on Sunday.

"At key moments, we weren't accurate or clinical enough," the 26-year-old said. "We didn't build enough pressure against the better teams in the pool.

"We let them get out to a score and then we were always chasing. Against these sides, whether they fill the field well or bring line speed, it's very hard to get yourself back into the match.

"How we finished the Japan game was never say die. We were still trying right up to the final whistle.

"It will be known as the World Cup when we never got out of the group, which is disappointing. But in terms of players coming through, there is promise for the future.

"Some of the older guys will call it a day, so it's probably the start of a new cycle.

"There's a good core of guys at 22, 23, 24 that now have a World Cup behind them, whether they played in all the games or one or two. They're the guys who will take it forward to France in 2023."

Townsend has come in for criticism after a disappointing sequence of results this year, but Price praised the "level of detail he puts on to you as a player".

"As a player, he was quite a free spirit and I feel that, during the game, we are given that opportunity as well," he said. "Our set-piece is structured to who we are playing, but during the match, it's down to us. We're given the chance to express ourselves when we can, which I like and a lot of the other players like.

"If it doesn't work, you have to hold your hands up. But at least guys feel comfortable enough to do that."

Price is aiming to return to action in four to six weeks.

"It's going well," he said of the rehabilitation process. "I'm out of the boot and off crutches, walking around. So, in the next couple of weeks, I'll progress - in the pool and then start some light running. Fingers crossed, middle of November I'm targeting to be back.

"All the international boys will be back by then as well, so Glasgow will have a full squad in. We can carry on the league campaign and hopefully go well in Europe."