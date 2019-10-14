Premier 15s: Jo Yapp becomes Worcester Warriors director of rugby

Jo Yapp played for Worcester and England before moving into coaching with Exeter University

Worcester Warriors Women have appointed their former player Jo Yapp as director of rugby, replacing Roy Davies with immediate effect.

Yapp, who was capped 70 times by England, only returned to Sixways as skills coach in August.

Worcester are bottom of the Premier 15s table after conceding 185 points in their opening four defeats.

"I'm really excited. It was my first senior club as a player," said 40-year-old former scrum-half Yapp.

"I have a huge family involvement at the club. My brother and sister played here and my dad and husband both coached here, so Worcester means a lot to me.

"There are a lot of familiar faces here so to have those relationships with players already is a real positive."

As a player, Yapp appeared in three World Cups, captaining the Red Roses in 2006.

She began her coaching career as head coach of Exeter University Women and worked with several Warriors players in the England Under-20s set-up.

Worcester are one of only two clubs to pay their players match fees this season and co-owner Jason Whittingham said Yapp is a "significant appointment for the club".

"She is the right person to make Warriors Women a force in the Premier 15s," he added.