Rugby World Cup: Wales have 240 more minutes to 'achieve something special' after ugly Uruguay win

An ugly job completed in the beautiful surroundings of the Kumamoto Stadium and now onto the World Cup knockout stages. That is what Wales will take from their laboured 35-13 win over Uruguay.

In pure statistics, it was a fourth successive win for Wales to top Pool D and set up a World Cup quarter-final against France in Oita.

Forensic analysis about how this shadow Welsh side squandered so many chances will be kept to a minimum. Five try-scoring opportunities missed and multiple mistakes were made by a side showing 13 changes.

The Rugby World Cup is a moving feast and Wales will have to move on from Uruguay quickly.

Wales coach Warren Gatland said beforehand there were places up for grabs in the quarter-final, but not many would have enhanced their prospects with this stuttering showing.

So fitness permitting the starting side that featured against Georgia, Australia and Fiji will return en masse next Sunday,

That should include key men Dan Biggar and Jonathan Davies, who will recover from head injuries and knee problems respectively according to Gatland.

Wales will be keen to reflect on what they have achieved so far and what that will mean for their ambitions of winning the World Cup.

The victory represented a third bonus-point win in four games and topping Pool D is no mean feat for a group that included Australia and Fiji.

Since backs coach Rob Howley was sent home for an alleged betting offence just before the tournament started, everything has seemed seamless for Wales.

They shone in the pool decider against Australia in Tokyo and survived the ferocious Fijian onslaught in Oita.

Gatland's side have done this with the minimum of fuss and now they are only one of five unbeaten sides left in the tournament alongside hosts Japan, New Zealand, England and France.

Only Wales and Japan have 100% records with the games called off because of Typhoon Hagibis meaning the other three sides technically now have a draw against their name.

Now it is down to the business end. All of a sudden there are just eight teams left, only eight matches remaining in the tournament.

A quarter-final test against the French awaits for Wales, with South Africa or Japan potential semi-final foes and maybe New Zealand waiting in the final in Yokohama on Saturday, 2 November.

Dare to dream - captain Jones' mantra

Dare to dream of winning the World Cup was captain Alun Wyn Jones' mantra before the tournament started.

Gatland revealed what his captain had outlined this week with Wales three games away from global domination.

"Alun Wyn Jones probably said the best thing when he told the players we've got 240 minutes left to achieve something special," said Gatland.

"That's something to focus on.

"We've been pleased with what we've achieved in the last couple of years, especially in games that have mattered, competition games.

"There is a lot of confidence in the team. We have belief if we play well enough against any side we can beat them.

"We are in good shape physically, we know how fit we are and how hard we've worked.

"Going into the quarter-final knowing you've got 31 players fit and training puts us in a healthy position.

"Having said that, there are a lot of good teams left. You need a bit of luck too, the bounce of the ball.

"There is a massive amount of motivation for this quarter-final. If we win we're here for the rest of the tournament. I am pretty sure guys don't want to go home next Monday."

So it is France who await in Oita next Sunday, where Wales have already defeated Fiji.

What's best - battle-hardened or rested?

After England and France's pool game was postponed, Wales' quarter-final opposition have had more time to rest with a two-week break.

A help or hindrance? Would you rather be a fully refreshed France or a battle-hardened Wales after bruising games against Australia and Fiji?

"They probably have a little advantage, not having that game against England, so they may be a little bit fresher than we will be," said Gatland.

"But we feel battle-hardened having come through four games. Like us they are undefeated as well, it should be a great match."

France might have defeated Argentina, United States and Tonga, but they have only really impressed in one half against the Pumas.

Gatland is not reading much in to that though or Wales' encouraging record against France, including February's Six Nations 24-19 win in Paris after coming back from 16-0 down at half-time.

"We've got a good record against France, but they're traditionally a tournament team," said Gatland.

"We have seen them play better against the better sides, but we have a good record against them in recent years and a lot of success.

"We cannot take that for granted."

No Welsh rugby fan will need reminding of what happened the last time these nations met in a World Cup game, when Wales lost the 2011 semi-final after captain Sam Warburton was sent off in Auckland.

It is something that still haunts Gatland and his backroom staff, which now includes Stephen Jones who missed a crucial conversion in that game,

"The 2011 game probably hurts still for the players involved," reflected Gatland.

"Getting a red card after 17 minutes against a world-class team, you expect to lose by 20 or 30 points. But we hung in till the end and had the chance to win it.

"To lose that game 9-8 was disappointing, but showed what this team is all about. They never give up. They never throw the towel in.

"That's the great character we've developed over a number of years with all we've achieved.

"These guys would have bad memories of 2011. To be involved in that tournament was special, but disappointing not to get to the final."

Memories that hurt but that can also inspire eight years on.

"Now it's about taking our opportunities," said Gatland.

"For coaches and players, these opportunities can change people's lives.

"I know the players will give it everything."

So 240 minutes to change people's lives. It does not seem a lot when your captain puts it like that.