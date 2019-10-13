Ireland: Recent wins over All Blacks will count for nothing - Tadhg Furlong

Ireland's win over the All Blacks last November was their first on home soil

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong believes recent results against New Zealand will count for nothing when the sides meet in a World Cup quarter-final next Saturday.

The Leinster prop started Ireland's wins over the All Blacks in 2016 and last November.

A last eight meeting for Joe Schmidt's men with the World Cup holders was set up when Japan defeated Scotland 28-21 to top Pool A, with Ireland in second.

"Rugby evolves quickly and the game moves on," said Furlong.

"I suppose it gives us confidence that we have had results in the past but at the same time it doesn't guarantee anything.

"It doesn't mean they're going to rock up and play with the same plan as before."

Steve Hansen's side, winners of the last two World Cups, opened the 2019 tournament in impressive fashion with victory over South Africa before going on to win their group with three wins from three games.

Their final Pool B fixture against Italy was cancelled because of Typhoon Hagibis.

In Pool A, Ireland recovered from their 19-12 defeat by Japan to secure a quarter-final berth with consecutive bonus-point wins over Russia and Samoa.

So far this year Schmidt's side have struggled to replicate the form that saw them defeat New Zealand for the first time on home soil last year.

"They are so dangerous, you can't switch off," added Furlong

"Just working really hard and staying switched on mentally is crucial because they can make something out of nothing with some of the players they have."

The winners of Saturday's showdown in Tokyo will meet either England or Australia in the semi-final a week later.