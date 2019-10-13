World Cup: Ireland to play New Zealand in last eight after Japan beat Scotland

Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time on home soil last November

Ireland will play holders New Zealand in the World Cup quarter-final after Japan topped Pool A with victory over Scotland on Sunday.

The hosts will face South Africa after their 28-21 win over the Scots meant Joe Schmidt's men finished the group in second place.

The All Blacks, winners of the last two World Cups, finished top of their group.

Ireland's last eight match will take place in Tokyo next Saturday.

The game against Steve Hansen's side will be played at the Tokyo Stadium, starting at 11:15 BST.

Ireland secured their first win on home soil over the All Blacks last November when a superb chip-and-gather try by Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale helped them to a 16-9 win at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

That added to their historic first win over New Zealand in Chicago two years earlier.

Hansen's men have lived up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites so far in Japan, topping their group with three wins including an impressive opening weekend victory over South Africa.

By the quarter-final, it will have been two weeks since the All Blacks' last game, as Typhoon Hagibis forced the cancellation of their final Pool B fixture against Italy.