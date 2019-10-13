United States 19-31 Tonga: Tongans end Rugby World Cup campaign with win

Tonga ended their run of five consecutive World Cup defeats with victory over the United States

2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C: United States v Tonga United States: (12) 19 Tries: Te'o 2, Lamborn Con: MacGinty 2 Tonga: (7) 31 Tries: Fisiihoi, Hingano, Piutau, Veainu Cons: Takulua 2, Faiva, Piutau Pen: Takulua

Tonga came from behind to deservedly beat the United States in their final Pool C game and earn their first win of the Rugby World Cup.

Siegfried Fisiihoi opened the scoring but the USA took control with two tries from replacement winger Mike Te'o.

But Sontane Takulua's penalty reduced the deficit, before Mali Hingano scored a runaway try to put them in front.

Departing captain Siale Piutau sealed victory and Telusa Veainu scored late on, after a Tony Lamborn consolation.

Tonga were dominant throughout but mistakes prevented them from winning by a greater margin.

Fisiihoi dropped the ball with the try-line at his mercy in the first half, before Veainu threw a simple pass into touch with Viliami Lolohea poised to score.

But they maintained their intensity and the pressure eventually told when Hingano finished off a move that started in his own half, while skipper Piutau bowed out of international rugby with a deserved try.

Lamborn grounded the ball against the posts to claim a try and bring the Eagles to within five points.

But with just seconds remaining, Piutau opted for the scrum rather than kicking for goal - and the move paid off as Veainu latched on to Latiume Fosita's kick to score with the final play, before Piutau signed off with the conversion.

Defeat for the United States was their 10th consecutive World Cup loss, while Tonga ended their run of five tournament defeats.

Teams

United States: Hooley; Scully, Campbell, Lasike, Brache; MacGinty, De Haas; Fry, Taufete'e, Lamositele, Peterson, Civetta, Lamborn, Al-Jiboori, Dolan

Replacements: Hilterbrand, Kilifi, Mullen, Landry, Germishuys, Pinkelman, Augspurger, Te'o,

Tonga: Veainu; Pakalani, Hingano, Piutau, Lolohea; Faiva, Takulua; Fisiihoi, Ngauamo, Halanukonuka, Lousi, Fifita, Kalamafoni, Kapeli, Vaipulu

Replacements: Maile, Fifita, Fia, Faleafa, Manu, Fukofuka, Fosita, Halaifonua,