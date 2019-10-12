Richie Pugh joins Ospreys coaching staff

Richie Pugh won the Sevens World Cup with Wales in 2009

Former Wales flanker Richie Pugh has left his Wales sevens coaching role to join the Ospreys coaching staff.

Pugh will be a contact skills coach and was on the touchline for the first time in Ospreys' Pro14 win over Benetton.

The WRU is to announce his replacement in the coming weeks.

Pugh, 36, was part of the Wales sevens team which won their World Cup in 2009. He played for Ospreys, Scarlets, Exeter and London Welsh, and won his only senior cap against the USA in 2005.

In recent months Pugh had also helped coach Scarlets A in the Celtic Cup.